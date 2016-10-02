Black ProphetBorn 3 April 1977
Black Prophet
Black Prophet Biography
Black Prophet, born Kenneth Wilberforce Zonto Bossman on 3 April 1977 in Accra, Ghana, is a Ghanaian reggae music composer and a member of the Rastafari movement.
