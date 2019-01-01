Rogét ChahayedBorn 1988
Rogét Chahayed (born May 31, 1988), is a Grammy-nominated American record producer, songwriter, and pianist. He has worked with major artists such as Travis Scott, DRAM, Khalid, Calvin Harris, Lil Yachty, Miguel, Kesha, Halsey, G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre.
Chahayed co-produced and cowrote DRAM's multi-Platinum, Grammy-nominated hit "Broccoli," Halsey's multi-Platinum hit "Bad at Love" and Travis Scott's multi-Platinum, Grammy-nominated hit "Sicko Mode," and he is cowriter of Miguel's multi-Platinum hit "Sky Walker."
