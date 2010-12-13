SashaNigerian Hip Hop artist Yetunde Alabi. Born 21 May 1983
Sasha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983-05-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b61aeca0-3e34-475b-8ea4-ee9365dcd8cd
Sasha Biography (Wikipedia)
Sasha P (born Anthonia Yetunde Alabi on 21 May 1983), also known as the First Lady of Nigerian Hip Hop, is a Nigerian rapper, musician, businesswoman, lawyer and motivational speaker.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sasha Tracks
Sort by
Making Money (Nigeria)
Sasha
Making Money (Nigeria)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Making Money (Nigeria)
Last played on
Back to artist