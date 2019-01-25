Eugen SuchonBorn 25 September 1908. Died 5 August 1993
Eugen Suchoň (September 25, 1908 – August 5, 1993) was one of the most important Slovak composers of the 20th century.
Zalm zeme podkarpatskej [Psalm of the Carpathian lands] Op.12 for tenor, chorus and orchestra
Nocturne for cello and orchestra
Symfonietta Rustica (1954-55) - from 'Pictures from Slovakia'
Ballade for Horn and Orchestra
Concertino for Clarinet and Orchestra
Psalm of the Carpathian Land, Op.12
The Night of the Witches, symphonic poem
Sinfonietta rustica
Baladická suita (Ballade Suite)op. 9 ESD 58b, for orchestra
Sinfonietta
Elegy and Toccata for piano, strings and percussion
