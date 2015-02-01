Dave PeacockEnglish bass guitarist, Chas & Dave. Born 24 May 1945
David Victor Peacock (born 24 May 1945) is an English musician and bass guitarist. He was raised in Ponders End and the Freezywater areas of Enfield. Peacock is best known as having been one half of the English musical duo Chas & Dave between 1974 and Chas' death in 2018.
