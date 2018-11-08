Mícheál Ó SúilleabháinPianist and composer. Born 10 December 1950. Died 7 November 2018
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
1950-12-10
Biography (Wikipedia)
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin (, 10 December 1950 – 7 November 2018) was an Irish musician, composer, academic and educationalist.
(must be more) CRISPY
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
(must be more) CRISPY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(must be more) CRISPY
Last played on
Woodbrook
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
Woodbrook
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Woodbrook
Last played on
Ah, Sweet Dancer
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
Ah, Sweet Dancer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ah, Sweet Dancer
Last played on
Christmas Eve
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
Christmas Eve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Eve
Last played on
Oiche Nollag
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
Oiche Nollag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oiche Nollag
Last played on
The Fox Chase
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
The Fox Chase
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fox Chase
Last played on
Brian Boru
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
Brian Boru
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brian Boru
Last played on
Between Worlds
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
Between Worlds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Between Worlds
Last played on
Idir Eatarthu, Between Worlds
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
Idir Eatarthu, Between Worlds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A RIVER OF SOUND
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
A RIVER OF SOUND
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A RIVER OF SOUND
Last played on
Ah Sweet Dancer
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
Ah Sweet Dancer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ah Sweet Dancer
Last played on
Wexford Carol
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
Wexford Carol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wexford Carol
Last played on
Heartwork
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
Heartwork
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartwork
Last played on
The Downfall of Paris
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
The Downfall of Paris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Downfall of Paris
Last played on
Tir na nOg
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
Tir na nOg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tir na nOg
Last played on
Limerick's Lamentation
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
Limerick's Lamentation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Limerick's Lamentation
Last played on
Elver Gleams
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
Elver Gleams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elver Gleams
Last played on
The Old Grey Goose
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
The Old Grey Goose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Old Grey Goose
Last played on
Turas Go Tir Nan Og (Journey To The Land Of Youth)
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
Turas Go Tir Nan Og (Journey To The Land Of Youth)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oiche Nollaig – Christmas Eve
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
Oiche Nollaig – Christmas Eve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Paistin Fionn
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
An Paistin Fionn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Paistin Fionn
Merrily Kissed The Quaker
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
Merrily Kissed The Quaker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turas go Tir nan Og
Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin
Turas go Tir nan Og
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turas go Tir nan Og
Last played on
