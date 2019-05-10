Aryana Sayeed (Dari: آریانا سعید‎; born 1985) is an Afghan singer, songwriter and TV personality. She rose to fame in 2008 with her single hit MashAllah. Since then she has performed regularly in concerts, TV shows, and philanthropic festivals, within and outside Afghanistan. She sings in Dari and Pashto languages. She was the host of Shab-e-Mosiqi on 1TV Afghanistan and served as one of the judges in Voice of Afghanistan 2013 on Tolo TV. She then returned for the third series of the show, as a judge. Her most notable work includes the songs Gule Sib, Pirozi, Banoye Atash Neshin, Qhahreman,Kmak Kmak.