Miriam Yeung (born 3 February 1974) is a Hong Kong actress and singer. Before entering the entertainment business, she was a registered nurse at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong. She studied at the Holy Family Canossian College Kowloon. She began her career as a singer and actress after coming third in the TVB 14th annual New Talent Singing Awards competition in 1995. In 2012, Yeung won the Best Actress Award at the 32nd Hong Kong Film Awards for Love in the Buff. In 2005, she was elected one of the Ten Outstanding Young Persons of Hong Kong.
