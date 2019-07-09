Grace Avery VanderWaal (born January 15, 2004) is an American singer-songwriter. She earned wide notice at an early age and is known for her distinctive vocals, often accompanying herself on the ukulele.

VanderWaal began her musical career by posting videos of her original songs and covers on YouTube and performing at open mic nights near her hometown of Suffern, New York. In September 2016, at age 12, she won the eleventh season of the NBC TV competition show America's Got Talent (AGT), singing her original songs. In December 2016, she released her first EP, Perfectly Imperfect, on the Columbia Records label. In November 2017, she released a full-length album, Just the Beginning.

She has performed at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Madison Square Garden, the opening and closing of the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria, various benefit concerts, the Austin City Limits Music Festival and on several television talk shows. VanderWaal conducted her first concert tour in 2017 in support of Just the Beginning. She next toured in mid-2018 with Imagine Dragons in their Evolve World Tour. She is set to star in the Disney+ film Stargirl.