Sidney Clare (August 15, 1892 – August 29, 1972) was an American comedian, dancer and composer. His best-known songs include "On the Good Ship Lollipop" (recorded by Shirley Temple), "You're My Thrill" (recorded by Billie Holiday), and "Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone" (featured in the cartoon One Froggy Evening).

In 1929, Clare wrote his first full film score for Street Girl. He did the film scores for Tanned Legs, Transatlantic Merry-Go-Round, Sing and Be Happy, Hit the Deck, Jimmy and Sally, Bright Eyes, The Littlest Rebel and Rascals.

The Oxford English Dictionary credits Clare with the earliest usage of the term "rock and roll" in 1934 on the soundtrack for the movie Transatlantic Merry-Go-Round. In the early 1940s Clare and several of his fellow hitmakers formed a sensational review called Songwriters on Parade, performing all across the Eastern seaboard on the Loew's and Keith circuits. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1970.