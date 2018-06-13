Cappella GabettaFormed December 2010
Cappella Gabetta
2010-12
Cappella Gabetta Tracks
Cello Concerto in A minor, RV 420 (3rd mvt)
Antonio Vivaldi
Il nascimento dell'Aurora: "Aure andate e baciate"
Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni
Violin Concerto No. 6 in B flat (i. Allegro)
Joseph Umstatt, Cappella Gabetta & Andrés Gabetta
Concerto for Violin, Strings and Continuo in B flat major - iii. Allegro
Joseph Timmer, Andrés Gabetta & Cappella Gabetta
Artaserse - opera in 3 acts: Act II, sc.10; Va' tra le selve ircane
Johann Adolf Hasse
Come potesti, oh Dio! (La clemenza di Tito)
Simone Kermes, Andrés Gabetta, Giuseppe Arena & Cappella Gabetta
Ah, che mancar mi Sento (feat. Vivica Genaux, Cappella Gabetta & Andrés Gabetta)
Johann Adolf Hasse
Cello Concerto in A minor RV 420
Sol Galbetta, Antonio Vivaldi, Cappella Gabetta & Andrés Gabetta
