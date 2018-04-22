KNOWERFormed 2009
KNOWER
2009
KNOWER Biography (Wikipedia)
Knower, also stylized as KNOWER, is an American independent electronic music duo who have gained success releasing music online. The group consists of Louis Cole and Genevieve Artadi. Their full band is a jazz-funk act that includes saxophone, bass and keyboard players.
KNOWER Tracks
Hanging On
KNOWER
Hanging On
Hanging On
Last played on
Things About You
KNOWER
Things About You
Things About You
Overtime
KNOWER
Overtime
Overtime
Butts Tits Money
KNOWER
Butts Tits Money
Butts Tits Money
Gotta Be Another Way
KNOWER
Gotta Be Another Way
Gotta Be Another Way
Overtime (Live Band Session)
KNOWER
Overtime (Live Band Session)
Overtime (Live Band Session)
Last played on
