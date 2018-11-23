Mick Jagger Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Michael Philip Jagger (born 26 July 1943) is an English singer, songwriter, actor and film producer who gained fame as the lead singer and one of the founder members of the Rolling Stones. Jagger's career has spanned over five decades, and he has been described as "one of the most popular and influential frontmen in the history of rock & roll". His distinctive voice and performances, along with Keith Richards' guitar style have been the trademark of the Rolling Stones throughout the band's career. Jagger gained press notoriety for his admitted drug use and romantic involvements, and was often portrayed as a countercultural figure.
Jagger was born and grew up in Dartford, Kent. He studied at the London School of Economics before abandoning his academic career to join the Rolling Stones. Jagger has written most of the Rolling Stones' songs together with Richards, and they continue to collaborate musically. In the late 1960s, Jagger began acting in films (starting with Performance and Ned Kelly), to a mixed reception. He began a solo career in 1985, releasing his first album, She's the Boss, and joined the electric supergroup SuperHeavy in 2009. Relationships with the Stones' members, particularly Richards, deteriorated during the 1980s, but Jagger has always found more success with the band than with his solo and side projects.
- Mick Jagger - Listen to Part Three of Matt Everitt's Rolling Stones interviewshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q2pz4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q2pz4.jpg2016-04-05T08:52:00.000ZMatt Everitt interviews all 4 Rolling Stones at the launch of their Exhibitionismhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q2pzs
Mick Jagger - Listen to Part Three of Matt Everitt's Rolling Stones interviews
- From the Archive: Mick Jaggerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqjxj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqjxj.jpg2015-02-20T16:55:00.000ZBrian Matthew & Don Moss grill the iconic frontman on early Rolling Stones recordings.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02kgt1q
From the Archive: Mick Jagger
- Mick Jagger & Brian Joneshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hzz11.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hzz11.jpg2015-02-20T14:57:00.000ZThe 'Stones members give their views on their track 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' in 1968.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02kggh4
Mick Jagger & Brian Jones
- Brian Jones and Mick Jaggerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02w6h5v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02w6h5v.jpg2014-11-26T11:36:00.000ZBrian Matthew asks the Rolling Stones stars if they think the band has longevityhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02ct9fw
Brian Jones and Mick Jagger
- Mick Jagger - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gqs33.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gqs33.jpg2014-11-21T07:00:00.000Z6 Music's Matt Everitt talks to Mick Jagger about Get on Up, the James Brown biopic which he has produced.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02cjkl2
Mick Jagger - Interview
Mick Jagger Tracks
Sort by
Dancing In The Street
Memo From Turner
Gimme Shelter
She's a Rainbow
Lonely Without You (This Christmas)
(You Gotta Walk And) Don't Look Back
State Of Shock (feat. Mick Jagger)
Evening Gown
Latest Mick Jagger News
Mick Jagger Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The Beatles History from The Quarrymen to The Maharishi
-
"John worried how he'd be remembered"
-
Altamont - the end of the Hippy Dream
-
Sir Paul McCartney talks to Jo and Simon
-
Will Paul McCartney listen to his daughters and play Glastonbury next year?
-
Will Paul McCartney be duetting with Taylor Swift on his new album?
-
Paul McCartney: "Dark Side Of The Moon was an inspiration for this album, but don't call it concept!"
-
What was Paul McCartney persuaded to do for the first time in 60 years by James Corden?
-
Humphrey Ocean: My journey from punk to painter
-
The Rolling Stones go Psychedelic