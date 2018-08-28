DIIV is an American rock band from Brooklyn, New York City, formed in 2011. The band consists of Zachary Cole Smith (vocals, guitar), Andrew Bailey (guitar), Colin Caulfield (bass, keyboards, guitar, vocals) and Ben Newman (drums).

Initially called Dive, the band started as Smith's solo recording project. After releasing three singles — "Sometime," "Human" and "Geist" — on Captured Tracks, DIIV released its debut studio album, Oshin, on June 26, 2012.

In 2016, the band released its second studio album, Is the Is Are, after a lengthy and troubled gestation period.