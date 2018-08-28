DIIV
2011
DIIV is an American rock band from Brooklyn, New York City, formed in 2011. The band consists of Zachary Cole Smith (vocals, guitar), Andrew Bailey (guitar), Colin Caulfield (bass, keyboards, guitar, vocals) and Ben Newman (drums).
Initially called Dive, the band started as Smith's solo recording project. After releasing three singles — "Sometime," "Human" and "Geist" — on Captured Tracks, DIIV released its debut studio album, Oshin, on June 26, 2012.
In 2016, the band released its second studio album, Is the Is Are, after a lengthy and troubled gestation period.
DIIV Tracks
How Long Have You Known?
DIIV
How Long Have You Known?
Under The Sun
DIIV
Under The Sun
Under The Sun
Doused
DIIV
Doused
Doused
Valentine
DIIV
Valentine
Valentine
Dopamine
DIIV
Dopamine
Dopamine
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-24T10:28:34
24
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
