Fastway'80s British rock group. Formed 1982
1982
Fastway Biography (Wikipedia)
Fastway were a British rock band formed by guitarist "Fast" Eddie Clarke, formerly of Motörhead, and bassist Pete Way, formerly of UFO.
Say What You Will
Say What You Will
Say What You Will
All Shook Up
All Shook Up
All Shook Up
