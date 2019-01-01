SelfFormed 1993
Self
1993
Self (stylized as sElf or SeLF) is an American alternative pop/rock band from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The band is led by Matt Mahaffey. The band currently consists of Chris James (keyboards, piano, samplers, guitar, backing vocals), Mac Burrus (bass guitar, keyboards, horns, backing vocals), and Jason Rawlings (Drums). Past members include Matt's brother, Mike Mahaffey (lead guitar, keyboards, vocals) and Timm Nobles (bass guitar). Mahaffey cites Electric Light Orchestra, Prince, and Pixies as some of his biggest musical influences.
