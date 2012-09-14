The Holy MackerelFormed 1968. Disbanded 1968
The Holy Mackerel
1968
The Holy Mackerel Biography (Wikipedia)
The Holy Mackerel was an American psychedelic pop band formed in Los Angeles, California, in 1968. Created mainly as a studio venture to capitalize on Paul Williams' early success as a songwriter, the group recorded one self-titled studio album in the same year. Development for the album included several bandmates and top session musicians, but audiences were mostly unreceptive to it until The Holy Mackerel was reissued years later.
The Holy Mackerel Tracks
Pinderella
The Holy Mackerel
Pinderella
Pinderella
Somewhere In Arizona at 4.30 a.m.
The Holy Mackerel
Somewhere In Arizona at 4.30 a.m.
Somewhere In Arizona at 4.30 a.m.
scorpio red
The Holy Mackerel
scorpio red
scorpio red
