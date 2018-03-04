Vani Jairam (born as Kalaivani on 30 November 1945), also credited as Vani Jayaram, also fondly called as Meera of modern India, is an Indian singer. She is best known as a playback singer in South Indian cinema. Vani's career started in 1971 and has spanned over four decades. She has done playback for over thousand Indian movies recording over 10,000 songs. In addition, she has recorded thousands of devotionals and private albums and also participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad.

Renowned for her vocal range and easy adaptability to any difficult composition, Vani has often been the choice for several composers across India through the 1970s until the late 1990s. Apart from Hindi, she has sung in several Indian languages, such as Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Gujarati and Bengali languages.

Vani won the National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer three times and also has won State Government awards from the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. In 2012, she was honored with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award – South for her achievements in South Indian film music. In July 2017 she was honored with the Best Female Singer at the NAFA 2017 event at New York City.