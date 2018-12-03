The SeatbeltsJapanese space jazz band. Formed 1998
The Seatbelts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5fb0f1a-2cd4-4759-9d80-648643f70c43
The Seatbelts Biography (Wikipedia)
Seatbelts (シートベルツ Shītoberutsu, also known as Seat Belts or SEATBELTS) is a Japanese space jazz band led by composer and instrumentalist Yoko Kanno.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Seatbelts Tracks
Sort by
Content Crush
The Seatbelts
Content Crush
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Content Crush
Last played on
Memory
The Seatbelts
Memory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Memory
Last played on
Song For Vonnegut
The Seatbelts
Song For Vonnegut
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song For Vonnegut
Last played on
It Is As If I Am AI
The Seatbelts
It Is As If I Am AI
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Is As If I Am AI
Last played on
A World Drained of Wonder
The Seatbelts
A World Drained of Wonder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A World Drained of Wonder
Last played on
Hey Hey Tiger
The Seatbelts
Hey Hey Tiger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Hey Tiger
Last played on
Laundry
The Seatbelts
Laundry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Bird
The Seatbelts
Green Bird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Bird
Last played on
The Seatbelts Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist