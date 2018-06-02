Charles BrackeenBorn 13 March 1940
Charles Brackeen (born March 13, 1940 in Oklahoma) is a jazz saxophonist who primarily plays tenor saxophone, but also plays soprano saxophone. He was married to pianist Joanne Brackeen; they have since divorced, and they have four children.
Brackeen originally studied violin and piano before switching to saxophone. He played in a recording with members of the Ornette Coleman Quartet in 1968 and on Jazz Composer's Orchestra recordings by Don Cherry (1973), Leroy Jenkins (1975), and Paul Motian for ECM (1978 & 1979). He recorded again as a leader in 1987, when he recorded three albums for Silkheart Records. He also has a quartet which produced Worshippers Come Nigh, among other works, in 1995.
