Mike PortnoyBorn 20 April 1967
Mike Portnoy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967-04-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5f0d80b-d773-44dc-b136-36163e526589
Mike Portnoy Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Stephen Portnoy (born April 20, 1967) is an American musician and songwriter who is the current drummer for The Neal Morse Band and supergroups Flying Colors, Transatlantic, The Winery Dogs, Metal Allegiance and Sons of Apollo. Portnoy is primarily known as the former drummer, backing vocalist, and a co-founder of the progressive metal band Dream Theater. In September 2010, Portnoy announced his departure from Dream Theater after 25 years, with Mike Mangini taking his place as drummer of the band. Since his departure, Portnoy has formed a variety of new bands and projects, including Adrenaline Mob, Flying Colors, The Winery Dogs, Sons of Apollo, Metal Allegiance, and BPMD.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mike Portnoy Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist