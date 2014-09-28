Ricky ShayneSchlager singer. Born 4 June 1944
Ricky Shayne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-06-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5f0470e-c424-42b5-9cef-a8829564f2ab
Ricky Shayne Biography (Wikipedia)
Ricky Shayne (born 4 June 1944) is a pop singer and an actor of French and Lebanese descent who was popular in Europe in the 1960s, especially in Germanophone countries.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ricky Shayne Tracks
Sort by
Uno Dei Mods
Ricky Shayne
Uno Dei Mods
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uno Dei Mods
Last played on
Ricky Shayne Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist