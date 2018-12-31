Eivind Holtsmark Ringstad was born in 1994 and lives in Oslo, Norway. He started to play the violin at the age of 5, and moved to the viola as his main instrument aged 14. He is currently a student at Barratt Due Institute of Music, studying with Soon-Mi Chung and Henning Kraggerud.

In 2012 Eivind won the prestigious music competition Eurovision Young Musician in Vienna and since has established himself as one of Norway’s most important young talents. In recent years he has also received the Arve Tellefsen Prize, Øyvind Berghs Memorial Prize, the Karoline Prize and the Statoil Award. Recently, Eivind was announced as a fellowship winner of the Borletti-Buitoni Trust. He is also chosen to be one of 3 artists that will take part in the Crescendo mentorship program, a program for outstanding musicians on the verge of an international career. The program is a joint venture between the Bergen International Festival, the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Barratt Due Institute of Music, and is founded to let young musicians with extraordinary soloist potential meet top international musicians through coaching, performance and personal contact. During Spring 2016 the Crescendo artists will be mentored by Leif Ove Andsnes and Janine Jansen.

As a soloist Eivind has already performed with such orchestras as the Oslo Philharmonic and the NRK Orchestras.

Eivind is a prolific chamber musician and has been in demand in Norway already for some years. Recent invitations have seen him perform at the Elverum, Oslo, Stavanger and Risør Chamber Music Festivals and he is now a regular guest at the Bergen International Music Festival. Festival partners have included such names as Akiko Suwanai, Henning Kraggerud, Lars Anders Tomter, Tanja Tetzlaff, Itamar Golan, Håvard Gimse, Christian Ihle Hadland and Leif Ove Andsnes.

Highlights of the 2015-16 season will include his debut with Copenhagen Philharmonic Orchestra and Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra with violinist Guro Kleven Hagen performing Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante. Spring 2016 includes concert engagements with Trondheim Symphony Orchestra and Bergen International Music Festival. He will also return to the Oslo Philharmonic orchestra performing Walton viola concerto.

Eivind Holtsmark Ringstad plays on a Guadagnini viola from 1768, kindly on loan from Dextra Musica.