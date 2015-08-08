Marty Napoleon (June 2, 1921 – April 27, 2015) was an American jazz pianist born in Brooklyn, New York, perhaps best known for having replaced Earl Hines in Louis Armstrong's All Stars in 1952. In 1946 he worked with Gene Krupa and went on to work with his uncle Phil Napoleon, a trumpeter, in Phil's Original Memphis Five. In the 1950s he also worked with his brother Teddy Napoleon, a pianist, and from 1966 to 1971 he performed with Armstrong again.

One highlight of his work with Armstrong was a rollicking swing version of "Sunrise, Sunset", from the musical Fiddler on the Roof.

Napoleon was born Matthew Napoli in Brooklyn to Sicilian immigrants; he later legally changed his name.

Napoleon lived at The Regency senior center, in Glen Cove, NY (Long Island).