Anthony JohnsonReggae vocalist. Born 25 December 1957
Anthony Johnson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5ec6e59-fb17-4283-8fa2-099de050a969
Anthony Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Anthony Johnson (born 25 December 1957), better known simply as Anthony Johnson, is a Jamaican reggae singer who was a member of the group Mystic I and is known for the 1980s hit song "Gunshot".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anthony Johnson Tracks
Sort by
Shank VS (Chimpo Dubplate)
Halogenix
Shank VS (Chimpo Dubplate)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z0vc.jpglink
Shank VS (Chimpo Dubplate)
Last played on
Africa
Anthony Johnson
Africa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Africa
Last played on
Dreadlocks
Anthony Johnson
Dreadlocks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreadlocks
Last played on
Life Is Not Easy
Anthony Johnson
Life Is Not Easy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life Is Not Easy
Last played on
I'm Coming Home
Anthony Johnson
I'm Coming Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Coming Home
Last played on
Anthony Johnson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist