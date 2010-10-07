The BearsAmerican power pop band. Formed 1985
The Bears
1985
The Bears Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bears are an American power pop band formed in 1985 in Cincinnati, Ohio. It features the distinctive avant-garde guitar playing of Adrian Belew, the band's most prominent member.
In addition to guitarist, vocalist and producer Belew, the Bears consists of guitarist/vocalist Rob Fetters, drummer/vocalist Chris Arduser, and bassist Bob Nyswonger.
The Bears Tracks
Work It Out
The Bears
Work It Out
Work It Out
