1897-06-27
Maceo Pinkard Biography (Wikipedia)
Maceo Pinkard (June 27, 1897 – July 21, 1962) was an American composer, lyricist, and music publisher. Among his compositions is "Sweet Georgia Brown", a popular standard for decades after its composition and famous as the theme of the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team.
Pinkard was inducted in the National Academy of Popular Music, Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984.
