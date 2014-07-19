Karima Francis (born Karima Cunliffe 28 April 1987 in Blackpool) is an English singer-songwriter.

Karima was named by The Observer the number one act to watch in 2009. After performing at In The City in Manchester and SXSW in Austin she was signed by the independent record label Kitchenware Records/Columbia Records. She signed with Vertigo Records, a division of Mercury Music Group, in 2011.

She released her first album, The Author, on 23 March 2009, The record was produced by Kevin Bacon and Jonathan Quarmby. The Author, Mixed by Micheal Brauer and Mastered by Bob Ludwig.

Notable performances include appearing on Later With Jools Holland, supporting Paul Simon on the main stage at Hard Rock Calling, shows with Amy Winehouse, Patti Smith and The Stereophonics, as well as playing The Royal Albert Hall in support of Teenage Cancer Trust.

Her second album, The Remedy, was released in August 2012. Produced by Flood ( U2, PJ Harvey, Smashing Pumpkins, Foals (band), Warpaint, St Vincent )