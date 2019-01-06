Mike Berry (born Michael Hubert Bourne, 24 September 1942) is an English singer and actor. He is known for his top ten hits "Don't You Think It's Time" (1963) and "The Sunshine of Your Smile" (1980) in a singing career spanning nearly 60 years. He subsequently became an actor in the 1970s, best known for his appearances as Mr. Spooner on the British sitcom Are You Being Served?