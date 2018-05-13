Ben Miller Band
Ben Miller Band
Ben Miller Band Biography
The Ben Miller Band is an American band that was formed in 2005 in Joplin, Missouri. The band's lineup currently consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Ben Miller, bassist (playing a homemade one-string washtub bass), drummer, and back-up vocalist, Scott Leeper, lead/back-up vocalist, violinist/cellist, guitarist, and electric-cactus player, Rachel Ammons, and guitarist/bassist/percussionist, Bob Lewis. The Ben Miller Band combines elements of folk, blues, bluegrass, and country into their music. Originally, The Ben Miller Band's sound had been self-described by the band as "Ozark Stomp" but in reference to their label, is now referred to as "Mudstomp".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ben Miller Band Tracks
One More Time
Ben Miller Band
One More Time
One More Time
Hurry Up and Wait
Ben Miller Band
Hurry Up and Wait
Hurry Up and Wait
No War
Ben Miller Band
No War
No War
Prettiest Girl
Ben Miller Band
Prettiest Girl
Prettiest Girl
