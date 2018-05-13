The Ben Miller Band is an American band that was formed in 2005 in Joplin, Missouri. The band's lineup currently consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Ben Miller, bassist (playing a homemade one-string washtub bass), drummer, and back-up vocalist, Scott Leeper, lead/back-up vocalist, violinist/cellist, guitarist, and electric-cactus player, Rachel Ammons, and guitarist/bassist/percussionist, Bob Lewis. The Ben Miller Band combines elements of folk, blues, bluegrass, and country into their music. Originally, The Ben Miller Band's sound had been self-described by the band as "Ozark Stomp" but in reference to their label, is now referred to as "Mudstomp".