Mindless Behavior
Mindless Behavior Biography (Wikipedia)
Mindless Behavior was an American boy band, best known for the singles "My Girl" and "Mrs. Right", produced by Walter Millsap. The band was put together in Los Angeles in 2008, by Keisha Gamble, Walter Millsap (who has previously worked with Beyoncé and Timbaland) and Vincent Herbert (Lady Gaga, Toni Braxton), and the band trained in dance and singing for two years before releasing a recording. The members were all in their early teens when the band was created.
Mindless Behavior Tracks
Mrs Right (feat. Chipmunk)
Mindless Behavior
Mrs Right (feat. Chipmunk)
Mrs Right (feat. Chipmunk)
Girls Talkin' Bout (Remix) (feat. Lady Leshurr)
Mindless Behavior
Girls Talkin' Bout (Remix) (feat. Lady Leshurr)
Girls Talkin' Bout (Remix) (feat. Lady Leshurr)
Used To Be
Mindless Behavior
Used To Be
Used To Be
Keep Her On The Low
Mindless Behavior
Keep Her On The Low
Keep Her On The Low
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
2012-06-24T10:49:56
24
Jun
2012
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
