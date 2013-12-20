Tha PlayahDutch hardcore DJ and producer Jim Hermsen. Born 1982
Tha Playah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5dc46fe-1d6e-41da-bc10-9ee63390512f
Tha Playah Tracks
Sort by
My Misery
Tha Playah
My Misery
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Misery
Last played on
My Misery (Hardest Record)
Tha Playah
My Misery (Hardest Record)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Misery (Hardest Record)
Last played on
Timebomb (feat. Neophyte)
Tha Playah
Timebomb (feat. Neophyte)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01kv79s.jpglink
Timebomb (feat. Neophyte)
Last played on
Just Like Me (feat. Tha Playah)
Angerfist
Just Like Me (feat. Tha Playah)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Like Me (feat. Tha Playah)
Last played on
Walking the Line
Tha Playah
Walking the Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking the Line
Last played on
The Impact
Tha Playah
The Impact
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Impact
Last played on
Mastah Of Shock (Angerfist Remix)
Tha Playah
Mastah Of Shock (Angerfist Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mastah Of Shock (Angerfist Remix)
Last played on
Clockwork
Tha Playah
Clockwork
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clockwork
Last played on
Call My Name
Tha Playah
Call My Name
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call My Name
Last played on
Tha Playah Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist