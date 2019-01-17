Spoonie GeeUS oldschool rapper. Born 1963
Spoonie Gee
1963
Spoonie Gee Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabriel Jackson (born May 27, 1963), better known by his stage name Spoonie Gee is one of the earliest rap artists, and one of the few rap artists to release records in the 1970s. He has been credited with originating the term hip hop and some of the themes in his music were precursors of gangsta rap.
Spoonie Gee Tracks
The Godfather
Spoonie Gee
The Godfather
The Godfather
Spoonin' Rap
Spoonie Gee
Spoonin' Rap
Spoonin' Rap
Monster Jam
Spoonie Gee
Monster Jam
Monster Jam
Spoonin' Rap [Intro]
Spoonie Gee
Spoonin' Rap [Intro]
