Elizabeth Mencel (born April 14, 1993), better known by her stage name Rozes (stylized as ROZES or R O Z E S), is an American musician, singer and songwriter from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is best known for her 2015 collaboration, "Roses", with duo The Chainsmokers. She also featured in Galantis' song Girls On Boys.
ROZES Tracks
Roses (Radio Edit)
The Chainsmokers
Roses (Radio Edit)
Roses (Radio Edit)
Roses (feat. ROZES)
The Chainsmokers
Roses (feat. ROZES)
Roses (feat. ROZES)
Matches (Max Styler Remix)
Cash Cash
Matches (Max Styler Remix)
Matches (Max Styler Remix)
Roses (Lookas remix) (feat. ROZES)
The Chainsmokers
Roses (Lookas remix) (feat. ROZES)
Roses (Lookas remix) (feat. ROZES)
Roses
Boy Wonder
Roses
Roses
Wasted On You (feat. ROZES)
Louis Futon
Wasted On You (feat. ROZES)
Wasted On You (feat. ROZES)
Roses (Disco's Over Remix) (feat. ROZES)
The Chainsmokers
Roses (Disco's Over Remix) (feat. ROZES)
Roses (Disco's Over Remix) (feat. ROZES)
Roses (King Arthur Remix) (feat. ROZES)
The Chainsmokers
Roses (King Arthur Remix) (feat. ROZES)
Roses (King Arthur Remix) (feat. ROZES)
