Canton is an Italian Italo disco musical group formed in 1983. They entered the 1984 Sanremo Music Festival with the song "Sonnambulismo" (that they later remade in English as "Sleepwalking"), ranking fourth in the 'Nuove proposte' section. The song was a moderate commercial success. In 1985, the songs "Please Don't Stay" and "Stay With Me" (produced by Stock Aitken Waterman) became hits through European charts.
