Pierre AttaingnantBorn 1494. Died 1551
Pierre Attaingnant
1494
Pierre Attaingnant Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Attaingnant (or Attaignant) (c. 1494 – late 1551 or 1552) was a French music publisher, active in Paris.
Pierre Attaingnant Tracks
2 Basses danses
2 Basses danses
2 Basses danses
Pavan (on J'ai le rebours)
Pavan (on J'ai le rebours)
Pavan (on J'ai le rebours)
