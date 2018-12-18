Jerry Paper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06qjqng.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5d177c8-a3bf-47ab-8e66-aae394b380cc
Jerry Paper Tracks
Sort by
Hot Chocolate (feat. Jerry Paper)
Tyler, the Creator
Hot Chocolate (feat. Jerry Paper)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4j7.jpglink
Hot Chocolate (feat. Jerry Paper)
Last played on
A Moment
Jerry Paper
A Moment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06qjqng.jpglink
A Moment
Last played on
Your Cocoon
Jerry Paper
Your Cocoon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06qjqng.jpglink
Your Cocoon
Last played on
Grey Area (feat. Weyes Blood)
Jerry Paper
Grey Area (feat. Weyes Blood)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06qjqng.jpglink
Grey Area (feat. Weyes Blood)
Last played on
Zoom Out
Jerry Paper
Zoom Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06qjqng.jpglink
Zoom Out
Last played on
Gotta Know (feat. Jerry Paper)
Kari Faux
Gotta Know (feat. Jerry Paper)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06qjqng.jpglink
Gotta Know (feat. Jerry Paper)
Last played on
Kill The Dream
Jerry Paper
Kill The Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06qjqng.jpglink
Kill The Dream
Last played on
Everything Is S****y
Jerry Paper
Everything Is S****y
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06qjqng.jpglink
Everything Is S****y
Last played on
Gracie II
Jerry Paper
Gracie II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06qjqng.jpglink
Gracie II
Last played on
Jerry Paper Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Mac DeMarco: My Relationship With My Fans
-
Mac DeMarco: 'A lot of kids online think I'll be joining The 27 Club"
-
Mac DeMarco: Fans streaming my music 'doesn't really bother me'
-
Mac DeMarco - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Katie Puckrik Interviews Mac DeMarco
-
Mac DeMarco: “I want to work with Elton John”
-
Mac DeMarco: "I'm always trying to write a Beatles song"
-
Mac DeMarco speaks to Stuart Maconie
Back to artist