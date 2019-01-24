Julia StoneBorn 13 April 1984
Julia Stone
1984-04-13
Julia Stone Biography (Wikipedia)
Julia Natasha Stone (born 13 April 1984) is an Australian folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. She is the sister half of Angus & Julia Stone and is also a solo musician. Her debut solo album, The Memory Machine, was issued in 2010. Her second solo album, By the Horns, appeared in May 2012, which peaked at No. 11 on the ARIA Albums Chart.
