Lin Yu-chun (Chinese: 林育羣; pinyin: Lín Yùqún; Wade–Giles: Lin2 Yü4-ch'ün2); born 9 March 1986 in Taipei) is a Taiwanese singer, who gained fame by appearing on a Taiwanese talent show, One Million Star (超級星光大道), singing "I Will Always Love You" (written and originally sung by Dolly Parton) in the style of Whitney Houston's cover version. Lin is well known for his mezzo-soprano-like, and sometimes, contralto-like countertenor singing voice, although he has an adult speaking voice. According to many sources[which?], Lin's voice is usually described as a mixture of Whitney Houston and Susan Boyle, with a dash of Cher. When Lin sings in his normal masculine voice rather than in a falsetto range, his voice actually somewhat sounds like Jamie Walters, or even possibly like Jackson Browne[citation needed]. In 2013, he competed in the second season of The Voice of China.