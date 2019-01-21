Kay Toinette Oslin (born May 15, 1942) is an American country music singer and songwriter. Best known for her 1987 top ten hit country single, "80's Ladies". She is also well known for a series of other top-ten country hits during the late 1980s and early 1990s, four of which topped the American Country chart. Worldwide, Oslin, has sold about 5 million albums. As of 2014, she had a net worth of $2 million.