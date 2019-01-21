K.T. OslinBorn 15 May 1942
K.T. Oslin
1942-05-15
K.T. Oslin Biography (Wikipedia)
Kay Toinette Oslin (born May 15, 1942) is an American country music singer and songwriter. Best known for her 1987 top ten hit country single, "80's Ladies". She is also well known for a series of other top-ten country hits during the late 1980s and early 1990s, four of which topped the American Country chart. Worldwide, Oslin, has sold about 5 million albums. As of 2014, she had a net worth of $2 million.
K.T. Oslin Tracks
Hold Me
Hold Me
Come Next Monday
Come Next Monday
80s Ladies
80s Ladies
Hey Bobby
Hey Bobby
New Way Home
New Way Home
Hold Whatcha Got
Hold Whatcha Got
I'll Always Come Back
I'll Always Come Back
Do Ya
Do Ya
I Cant Remember Not Loving You
I Cant Remember Not Loving You
Maybe We Should Learn To Tango
Drivin', Cryin;, Missin' You
Drivin', Cryin;, Missin' You
Last Monday In May
Last Monday In May
Round The Clock Lovin’
Round The Clock Lovin’
K.T. Oslin Links
