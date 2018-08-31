Magenta is an industrial rock/alternative rock band from Norway formed by Vilde Lockert and Anders Odden during the summer of 1995. They released their first EP, Magenta in 1997. The song "Secret Sky" entered the charts in Norway and established their career.[citation needed]

Odden was already well-known to most music-oriented people.[citation needed] He has been a member of bands like Cadaver and Celtic Frost. He is currently also the bassplayer for Satyricon, and guitarplayer for ORDER.

The album Periode was released in March 1998, and Magenta went on tour in Norway and Germany. They signed a new record deal in April 2001 with the German label Re:pop Music. In summer 2001. They recorded the album Little Girl Lost, with the producer Vegard Ibo Blomberg. The album was released in Germany on 24 June 2002, and was very well received in the German alternative press.[citation needed] It reached number 4 in the German Alternative Charts during fall 2002. Magenta made a video for "All Over" featuring the band Mortiis, and were surprised to find that The Coca-Cola Company wanted the song for their worldwide release of Sprite Zero. Magenta's best chart position so far has been for the CD single "All Over", which reached number 2 in the official charts in Greece on July 8, 2002, when the advertising campaign was shown there.