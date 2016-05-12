Paul AngererBorn 16 May 1927. Died 25 July 2017
Paul Angerer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1927-05-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5c810a5-fded-4291-8800-294650baf644
Paul Angerer Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Angerer (16 May 1927 – 26 July 2017) was an Austrian violist, conductor, composer and radio presenter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Angerer Tracks
Sort by
Concerto In B Flat Major Op.63 For 2 Pianos And Orchestra
Jan Ladislav Dussek
Concerto In B Flat Major Op.63 For 2 Pianos And Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto In B Flat Major Op.63 For 2 Pianos And Orchestra
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist