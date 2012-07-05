BassiveBorn 8 July 1992
Bassive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992-07-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5c5f49c-7963-4163-985e-61a4e7254044
Bassive Biography (Wikipedia)
Bassive is a French electronic dance music producer and DJ raised in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He produces Electro-House, Dutch-House and Progressive-House music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bassive Tracks
Sort by
Going To California
Bassive
Going To California
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Going To California
Last played on
Back to artist