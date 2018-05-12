Ermal Meta (born 20 April 1981) is an Albanian-Italian singer and songwriter. He was a member of Italian bands Ameba4 and La Fame di Camilla, both of which competed in the Newcomers' section of the Sanremo Music Festival. After becoming a songwriter for several Italian artists, he launched his solo career, releasing two studio albums: Umano (2016) and Vietato morire (2017). The latter peaked at number one in Italy, and was preceded by the single with the same title, which placed third in the main competition of the Sanremo Music Festival 2017, also receiving the "Mia Martini" Critics' Prize.

In a duet with Fabrizio Moro, he won the Sanremo Music Festival 2018 with the song "Non mi avete fatto niente", that also represented Italy during the Eurovision Song Contest, in which they came fifth with 308 points.