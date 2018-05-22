Antonin ArtaudBorn 4 November 1896. Died 4 March 1948
Antonin Artaud
1896-11-04
Antonin Artaud Biography (Wikipedia)
Antoine Marie Joseph Artaud, better known as Antonin Artaud (4 September 1896 – 4 March 1948), was a French dramatist, poet, essayist, actor, and theatre director, widely recognized as one of the major figures of twentieth-century theatre and the European avant-garde.
Antonin Artaud
