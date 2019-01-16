Ray LaMontagneBorn 18 June 1973
Raymond Charles Jack "Ray" LaMontagne (born June 18, 1973) is an American singer-songwriter and musician. LaMontagne has released seven studio albums, Trouble, Till the Sun Turns Black, Gossip in the Grain, God Willin' & the Creek Don't Rise, Supernova, Ouroboros and Part of the Light. He was born in New Hampshire and was inspired to create music after hearing an album by Stephen Stills. Critics have compared LaMontagne's music to that of Otis Redding, The Band, Van Morrison, Nick Drake and Tim Buckley.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Trouble
Ray LaMontagne
Trouble
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxf.jpglink
Trouble
Last played on
You Can Bring Me Flowers
Ray LaMontagne
You Can Bring Me Flowers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxf.jpglink
You Can Bring Me Flowers
Last played on
Such a Simple Thing
Ray LaMontagne
Such a Simple Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxf.jpglink
Such a Simple Thing
Last played on
This Love is Over
Ray LaMontagne
This Love is Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxf.jpglink
This Love is Over
Last played on
Old Before My Time
Ray LaMontagne
Old Before My Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxf.jpglink
Old Before My Time
Last played on
Shelter
Ray LaMontagne
Shelter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxf.jpglink
Shelter
Last played on
Airwaves
Ray LaMontagne
Airwaves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxf.jpglink
Airwaves
Last played on
You Are the Best Thing
Ray LaMontagne
You Are the Best Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxf.jpglink
You Are the Best Thing
Last played on
To The Sea
Ray LaMontagne
To The Sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxf.jpglink
To The Sea
Last played on
Part of the Light
Ray LaMontagne
Part of the Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxf.jpglink
Part of the Light
Last played on
Goodbye Blue Sky
Ray LaMontagne
Goodbye Blue Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxf.jpglink
Goodbye Blue Sky
Last played on
Paper Man
Ray LaMontagne
Paper Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxf.jpglink
Paper Man
Last played on
Old Before Your Time
Ray LaMontagne
Old Before Your Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxf.jpglink
Old Before Your Time
Last played on
Let It Be Me
Ray LaMontagne
Let It Be Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxf.jpglink
Let It Be Me
Last played on
