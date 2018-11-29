The Left Banke is an American baroque pop band, formed in New York City in 1965. They are best remembered for their two US hit singles, "Walk Away Renée" and "Pretty Ballerina". The band often used what the music press referred to as "baroque" string arrangements, which led to their music being variously termed as "Bach-rock" or "baroque rock". The band's vocal harmonies borrowed from contemporaries such as The Beatles, The Zombies, and other British Invasion groups.

In 2004, Rolling Stone placed "Walk Away Renée" at #220 in its list of "The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time".