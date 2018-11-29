The Left BankeFormed 1965. Disbanded 1969
The Left Banke
1965
The Left Banke Biography (Wikipedia)
The Left Banke is an American baroque pop band, formed in New York City in 1965. They are best remembered for their two US hit singles, "Walk Away Renée" and "Pretty Ballerina". The band often used what the music press referred to as "baroque" string arrangements, which led to their music being variously termed as "Bach-rock" or "baroque rock". The band's vocal harmonies borrowed from contemporaries such as The Beatles, The Zombies, and other British Invasion groups.
In 2004, Rolling Stone placed "Walk Away Renée" at #220 in its list of "The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time".
The Left Banke Tracks
Pretty Ballerina
Pretty Ballerina
Walk Away Renee
Walk Away Renee
Goodbye Holly
Goodbye Holly
There's Gonna Be A Storm
There's Gonna Be A Storm
Barterers & Their Wives
Barterers & Their Wives
I've Got Something On My Mind
I've Got Something On My Mind
She May Call You Up Tonight
Desiree
Desiree
Pretty Ballerina
Shadows Breaking Over My Head
In The Morning Light
I Haven't Got The Nerve
