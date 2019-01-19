Cliff RichardBritish pop singer, musician, performer, actor and philanthropist. Born 14 October 1940
Sir Cliff Richard, OBE (born Harry Rodger Webb, 14 October 1940) is a British pop singer, musician, performer, actor and philanthropist. Richard has sold more than 250 million records worldwide. He has total sales of over 21 million singles in the United Kingdom and is the third-top-selling artist in UK Singles Chart history, behind the Beatles and Elvis Presley.
Richard was originally marketed as a rebellious rock and roll singer in the style of Elvis and Little Richard. With his backing group, the Shadows, Richard dominated the British popular music scene in the pre-Beatles period of the late 1950s to early 1960s. His 1958 hit single "Move It" is often described as Britain's first authentic rock and roll song; in the opinion of John Lennon of the Beatles, "before Cliff and the Shadows, there had been nothing worth listening to in British music". Increased focus on his Christianity and subsequent softening of his music led to a more middle-of-the-road image and he sometimes ventured into contemporary Christian music.
- Cliff Richard on some of today's young artists: "They are so much better than we were at that stage of our careers."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m119x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m119x.jpg2016-12-20T16:23:00.000ZCliff talks about his new album, duetting with Elvis, and how he coped with recent eventshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04m11c5
Cliff Richard on some of today's young artists: "They are so much better than we were at that stage of our careers."
- Can you imagine a Cliff Richard and Elvis Presley album?!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04j4lzc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04j4lzc.jpg2016-11-27T18:10:00.000ZCliff Richard speaks about his competition with Elvis Presley...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04j4lzn
Can you imagine a Cliff Richard and Elvis Presley album?!
- Sir Cliff Richard In Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04j4kyn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04j4kyn.jpg2016-11-27T17:59:00.000ZSir Cliff performs an incredible Sam Cooke cover and takes us way back to 1958.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04j4kyv
Sir Cliff Richard In Session
- Sir Cliff Richard: "Without Elvis, there'd be no Cliff"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gfbsg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gfbsg.jpg2016-11-15T16:01:00.000ZThe singer on 'recording' with his idol Elvis Presley - but never getting to meet him.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04gfbxy
Sir Cliff Richard: "Without Elvis, there'd be no Cliff"
- Sir Cliff gives Chris a guitar lesson in Blue Suede Shoes...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fy3t8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fy3t8.jpg2016-11-11T08:56:00.000ZChris and Sir Cliff have an improptu sing along to Elvis' Blue Suede Shoes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fy3tn
Sir Cliff gives Chris a guitar lesson in Blue Suede Shoes...
- Sir Cliff Richard: "I've slept two hours a night for the past two years"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fy2pw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fy2pw.jpg2016-11-11T08:39:00.000ZSir Cliff tells Chris about his difficulties away from the spotlight over the last few years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fy2qv
Sir Cliff Richard: "I've slept two hours a night for the past two years"
- Sir Cliff Richard: "I'm so happy the cloud has been moved on"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049dff7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049dff7.jpg2016-09-29T09:33:00.000ZSir Cliff Richard talks moving on with his life and reveals the single from his new albumhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p049dfhs
Sir Cliff Richard: "I'm so happy the cloud has been moved on"
- Paul O'Grady phones Sir Cliffhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zjcv5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zjcv5.jpg2015-08-16T18:01:00.000ZPaul chats to Cliff Richard about Cilla, Cliff's new album and his 75th birthdayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02zjcvg
Paul O'Grady phones Sir Cliff
- Hank Marvin and Cliff Richardhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqrhq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqrhq.jpg2015-02-20T15:24:00.000ZHank and Cliff talk to Brian about their success writing music for Theatre.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02kgjzz
Hank Marvin and Cliff Richard
- Sir Cliff Richard speaks to Johnnie Walkerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pqxc9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pqxc9.jpg2014-01-13T11:49:00.000ZSir Cliff Richard joins Johnnie Walker in the studio to speak about his musical career.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01pqxcj
Sir Cliff Richard speaks to Johnnie Walker
- Cliff on the Beatleshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01nwb5l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01nwb5l.jpg2013-12-23T12:27:00.000ZCliff talks about when the Beatles played him a preview of Love Me Do.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01nwbqy
Cliff on the Beatles
All I Ask Of You
The Next Time
In The Country
The Day I Met Marie
In The Country
Please Don't Tease
Devil Woman
I Could Easily Fall (In Love With You)
We Don't Talk Anymore
The Young Ones
Summer Holiday
Some People
Miss You Nights
A Little In Love
Wired For Sound
Carrie
Congratulations
Do You Want to Dance?
Mean Streak
Take Me High
Bachelor Boy
D In Love
I'll See You In My Dreams
Dancing Shoes
Travellin Light
Livin' Doll
Rise Up
Find A Little Faith
We Being Many
Bue Turns To Grey
She Means Nothing To Me
