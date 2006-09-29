Jan Werner Danielsen, known professionally as Jan Werner, (10 April 1976, Nord-Odal – 28 September 2006, Oslo) was a Norwegian pop singer, also known for his interpretations of musical, classical, and rock standards. He was famous for his powerful voice which stretched over four and a half octaves. His breakthrough came after winning two important talent contests, most notably on national television in the show Talentiaden (NRK) in 1994.

He was one of the most popular and highest-selling recording artists in Norway at his death at the age of 30.