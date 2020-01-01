Thomas Cummings (born April 15, 1982), better known under the stage name Tommy Vext, is an American heavy metal singer and songwriter known as the lead vocalist of Bad Wolves, Snot, Divine Heresy, and Westfield Massacre. He was also the fill-in vocalist for heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch during their European Arena tour in 2017 when lead singer Ivan Moody left the tour to check into rehab.