Tommy VextBorn 15 April 1982
Tommy Vext
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-04-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5c102c1-3f1a-437e-a53b-6b35243a275f
Tommy Vext Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Cummings (born April 15, 1982), better known under the stage name Tommy Vext, is an American heavy metal singer and songwriter known as the lead vocalist of Bad Wolves, Snot, Divine Heresy, and Westfield Massacre. He was also the fill-in vocalist for heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch during their European Arena tour in 2017 when lead singer Ivan Moody left the tour to check into rehab.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tommy Vext Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist